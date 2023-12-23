Kia Carnival (facelift) spied testing in India, launch expected soon

Kia Carnival (facelift) features a split-type dual-pane sunroof (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is gearing up to introduce the fourth-generation Carnival in India soon. In the latest development, a production-ready prototype has been spotted on our roads doing test runs, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. As of now, we have the third-generation model, while the updated version is available in several global markets. To recall, the new model made its first public appearance at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.

Major design changes for the facelifted Carnival MPV

The refreshed fourth-generation Carnival boasts a revamped front fascia, featuring vertically stacked LED headlights, larger LED daytime running lights, an expanded tiger-nose grille, and a redesigned bumper. The rear also gets a makeover with connected LED tail lights and a revamped tailgate. The side profile remains mostly the same, except for the addition of new geometrically designed alloy wheels, similar to those on Kia's current-generation electric vehicles.

Interior updates and powertrain expectations for the Indian market

Inside the cabin, the overall layout stays consistent, except for some notable updates. These include new housing for dual 10.2-inch curved screens, slightly redesigned AC vents, and a new-age climate control panel. The center console will largely remain the same for the India-spec model. The updated MPV will continue to offer the same 2.2-liter diesel engine since the carmaker has invested significant resources to adapt it to BS6 Phase 2 norms for our market.