Bookings for Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini now open: Check features

1/7

Auto 3 min read

Bookings for Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini now open: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 07:35 pm Dec 23, 202307:35 pm

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Ducati unveiled the limited-run Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini globally last year. Now, the Italian marque has opened the order books for the special model in India. The bikemaker will be producing just 630 units of the liter-class motorcycle, with an additional lot of 63 units for existing Lamborghini customers. Here's a look at the best features of the potent streetfighter offering.

2/7

Firstly, let's look at the design of Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini retains the aggressive design language of the standard model. It flaunts a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs, carbon fiber winglets, a rider-only saddle, a wide handlebar, designer mirrors, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. It packs a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch carbon fiber wheels.

3/7

Dual-tone color scheme adds to its appeal

The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini features a "Verde Citrea" (green) and "Arancio Dac" (orange) color scheme that is inspired by the track-focused Huracan STO model. The superbike sports a number "63" decal on the fuel tank which is fitted with a racing-inspired cap.

4/7

The bike offers multiple electronic riding aids

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels. It also gets Brembo Stylema R calipers with MCS master cylinders. It features Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 3, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Slide Control (DSC), and Engine Brake Control. Multiple riding and power modes provide better riding control.

5/7

It gets Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension setup

Suspension duties on the special Streetfighter V4 model are taken care of by Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active setup. On the front side, the bike has 43mm 'NIX30' inverted forks with titanium nitride treatment. A 'TTX36' mono-shock unit is available at the rear.

6/7

It is backed by a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine

Powering the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is the same 1,103cc "Desmosedici Stradale" V4 engine from the standard V4 model. The potent liquid-cooled motor churns out 208hp of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 123Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. The mill is linked to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter and racing-inspired "STM EVO SBK" dry clutch for seamless gear shifts.

7/7

A special helmet and jacket are available for Lamborghini owners

Ducati has created a special helmet, jacket, and leather suit matching the paint scheme of the exclusive Streetfighter V4 model. These special accessories will only be available for existing Lamborghini owners. The accessories are designed in collaboration with Lamborghini.