California Superbike School 2024: Know registration date and prices

1/3

Auto 2 min read

California Superbike School 2024: Know registration date and prices

By Pradnesh Naik 06:27 pm Dec 23, 202306:27 pm

California Superbike School India is open for both amateur and seasoned riders (Photo credit: California Superbike School India)

California Superbike School (CSS) India 2024 is gearing up for its sessions at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai. This motorcycle training will take place between January 26 and 28 and February 2 and 4. With a history dating back to 1980, CSS has been honing the skills of both amateur and seasoned riders for over four decades. Notable graduates include legends like Wayne Rainey, James Toseland, and Leon Camier. The deadline for registering is December 25.

2/3

CSS India's training program and levels

Just like its original counterpart, CSS India offers a mix of classroom sessions and on and off-track drills throughout the training course. Levels 1 to 3 cover essential skills such as turn entry speed, finding good lines, bike stability, vision, and body position. For those who have completed previous sessions, Level 4 provides a customized program to help riders unlearn counterproductive "survival instincts" and relearn the basics of effective riding.

3/3

Pricing and requirements for CSS India 2024

The cost for Levels 1 to 3 training is Rs. 75,000 per weekend, which includes training, food, fuel, and medical facilities. The specialized Level 4 session will cost Rs. 1,30,000. Participants are responsible for their travel and accommodation arrangements. Although bringing your bike is recommended, CSS will provide a limited number of TVS Apache RTR 160 race bikes for free. However, a helmet, boots, and a leather riding suit are mandatory for all riders.