Hyundai CRETA (facelift) vs 2023 model: Know all the differences

By Pradnesh Naik 05:54 pm Dec 23, 2023

Hyundai CRETA (facelift) will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai will introduce the facelifted version of its best-selling model, the CRETA, in India on January 16. Much like its cousin, the Kia Seltos, the capable mid-size SUV is slated to receive several upgrades to its design and interiors to make it more upmarket and appealing. Here's how the refreshed car will differ from the current model.

Why does this story matter?

First introduced in India in 2015, CRETA became popular in the mid-size segment with its upright SUV stance and potent powertrain options. The car received a major upgrade in 2020. It adopted Hyundai's Parametric design philosophy to appeal to young buyers. With competition heating up in the past few years, the South Korean carmaker has now decided to overhaul the car to stay relevant.

It will get 'Parametric Jewel' grille with hidden DRLs

Unlike the understated design of the current model, the upcoming Hyundai CRETA will follow its sibling, the TUCSON, with a bold front fascia. It will get a 'Parametric Jewel' grille with hidden-type LED DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, revised bumpers with skid plates, split-type LED taillamp units, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It will get a shark-fin antenna and a heavily revised tailgate.

It will come equipped with Hyundai's SmartSense safety suite

The CRETA (facelift) will come equipped with Hyundai's SmartSense safety suite. The SUV will boast several Level-2 ADAS functions such as Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, Lane Following and Keeping Assist, Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist, Rear View Monitor with adaptive guidance lines, and a few others.

It will feature a premium BOSE sound system

To make the refreshed CRETA feel more upmarket, Hyundai will offer the SUV with premium leatherette upholstery and dual-tone dashboard with soft-touch material. It will feature ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment panel and digital instrument cluster, and an eight-speaker premium Bose sound system. Passengers' safety would be ensured by six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

It will likely retain existing powertrain options

Under the hood, the upcoming CRETA (facelift) is expected to be fueled by the same 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel motor, although in a slightly retuned avatar. The SUV would retain the gearbox options of the outgoing model. The new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill, with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox, will likely be offered as well.

Expected pricing for the Hyundai CRETA (facelift)

In India, we expect the upcoming Hyundai CRETA (facelift) to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the SUV will compete against the likes of Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Tata Nexon.