By Pradnesh Naik 05:44 pm Nov 08, 202305:44 pm

The Bolero Neo comes equipped with Mahindra's Multi-Terrain Technology (Photo credit: Mahindra)

This festive season, Mahindra is providing substantial savings on its Bolero Neo, exclusively for bookings made in West Bengal and Sikkim until November 30. With prices starting at Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the rugged SUV is available in four variants, namely N4, N8, N10, and N10(O). The highest discount of Rs. 99,500 is available on the N10 and N10 (O) versions.

Firstly, let's take a look at Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo sports swept-back halogen headlamps with a static cornering lamp, a chrome-lined grille, fog lamps, side steppers, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and 15-inch rugged alloy wheels. Inside, it has seven seats, cruise control, multiple airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. The SUV is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 100hp/260Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Variant-wise discounts offered on the rugged SUV

Mahindra Bolero Neo's discounts consist of cash savings, accessory markdowns, exchange incentives, and corporate offers. For the N4 model, buyers can receive a total discount of Rs. 59,500, while for the N8 model, total benefits worth Rs. 64,500 are available. For both the N10 and N10 (O) trims, offers worth Rs. 99,500 are provided. To learn more about these promotions, customers can reach out to their nearest authorized dealership.