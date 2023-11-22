Pagani teases new convertible version of Huayra supercar

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Pagani teases new convertible version of Huayra supercar

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:17 pm Nov 22, 202303:17 pm

The car will have a floating roof scoop

Italian luxury carmaker Pagani has given fans a sneak peek at a new Huayra model through a teaser image on social media. The photo features a camouflaged car on a race track, with the only confirmed detail being that it's a Huayra-based model created by Grandi Complicazioni, Pagani's special projects division. This team is known for developing unique and limited-edition vehicles.

2/3

It might boast a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine

The teased Huayra seems to have a floating roof scoop and no visible top, hinting at a convertible with a removable panel. The car's rear design suggests it could be a roadster version of the Imola, which was unveiled in September 2019. The Imola coupe, limited to just five units, boasted a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 engine from AMG, delivering 827hp of power and 1,100Nm of torque.

3/3

It should be a road-oriented vehicle

When the fixed-roof Imola was introduced, Pagani revealed that it had undergone 16,000km of on-track validation testing, making it the most rigorously tested Pagani model. Developed as a road-going vehicle, it's likely that the Imola's roadster counterpart will follow suit. The Imola coupe sold out immediately, and it's expected that this new variant will see similar demand. Meanwhile, Pagani's latest Utopia model offers even more power at 852hp while maintaining the same 1,100Nm of torque.