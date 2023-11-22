Mahindra XUV.e9 electric SUV's interiors previewed in spy shots

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Mahindra XUV.e9 electric SUV's interiors previewed in spy shots

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:27 pm Nov 22, 202302:27 pm

It should get a Level 2 ADAS suite

Mahindra's upcoming all-electric SUV coupe, the XUV.e9, has been spotted during testing, giving us a sneak peek into its design and interior features. Set to debut in April 2025, the XUV.e9 will be positioned above the XUV.e8 in Mahindra's EV lineup and will be built on the INGLO platform. The spy photos offer a glimpse into the vehicle's interior highlights, design elements, and battery range as well.

2/4

What about its interiors?

Inside the XUV.e9, we will see a layout similar to the XUV.e8. It will boast three 12.3-inch displays, stretching from one side to the other. A two-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel, drive mode, and AWD mode dials, a gear shift lever, trapezoidal central air vents, and square-ish side vents will also be available. The top variant should include a HUD with AR support, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function for powering external devices, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

3/4

Design highlights of the car

The camouflaged test vehicle shows a closed-off grille area, hinting at its electric nature. A slot above the 'grille' suggests a full-width LED band. Although the test mule has halogen headlights, we expect LED units in the production version. The sloping roofline flows into what appears to be a large rear spoiler, likely housing taillights and an LED light band based on last year's concept model. Flush-fitted door handles from the concept are also visible on the test car.

4/4

Mahindra XUV.e9's battery, range and pricing

Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV.e9 will share its battery and motor choices with the XUV.e8, set to launch next year. The top variant might feature an 80kWh battery powering two motors, simulating AWD, with power outputs ranging from 230-350hp. Mahindra claims a range of 435-450km under WLTP testing norms. As Mahindra partners with Volkswagen-Skoda for localized EV development, the XUV.e9's pricing strategy will be intriguing.