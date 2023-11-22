KTM 790 Adventure debuts in MY-2024 avatar: Check features

1/4

Auto 2 min read

KTM 790 Adventure debuts in MY-2024 avatar: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 01:32 pm Nov 22, 202301:32 pm

The 2024 KTM 790 Adventure rides on rugged wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: KTM)

KTM has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the 790 Adventure for the global markets. The model, which was previously replaced by the highly praised 890 Adventure R, has been confirmed for the 2024 lineup on US soil. The bike has been revamped and upgraded in Austria, with a stronger focus on rideability and performance than ever before.

2/4

It gets an upgraded 799cc engine made by CFMoto

Equipped with a 799cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine made by Chinese bikemaker CFMoto, the 2024 790 Adventure boasts some impressive updates. The mill develops a maximum power of 94hp and a peak torque of 87Nm. KTM reveals a 20% increase in rotating mass for better stability, as well as new throttle bodies for enhanced combustion and fuel efficiency. Additionally, an upgraded Quickshifter+ has been installed for quicker gear changes, adding to better rideability.

3/4

It inherits premium technology from the 890 Adventure R

The new 790 Adventure borrows some high-end features from its more advanced counterpart, the 890 Adventure R. It now includes automatic ABS programming that works in sync with the bike's ride modes, an upgraded clutch, a larger airbox, and a 6D sensor to improve its performance on various terrains. Moreover, KTM has fine-tuned the bike's WP suspension and steel trellis frame for increased comfort and performance.

4/4

A wide variety of KTM PowerParts are available

As with all KTM bikes, the 2024 790 Adventure can be customized with a wide array of in-house options through the KTM PowerParts catalog. Functional upgrades like an exhaust system, engine protectors, and adjustable levers are available. Stylish add-ons such as reservoir covers, brackets, and slim mirrors are also offered. While the bikemaker has not yet confirmed the pricing for the new 790 Adventure, it has announced that the bike will start arriving at US dealerships soon.