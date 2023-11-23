Tata Curvv EV spotted testing in India: What to expect

Tata Curvv EV spotted testing in India: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik

Tata Curvv EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown SUV specialist Tata Motors is gearing up to reveal the highly anticipated Curvv coupe-SUV in 2024. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule has been spotted doing test runs in India, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The prototype model provides a sneak peek at the car's rear design, highlighting the slim connected LED taillamps and a sleek roofline. Initially launching as an electric vehicle, the Curvv will later be available in ICE form.

Interior and features of the Tata Curvv EV

Although the interior of the upcoming Curvv EV remains unseen, it is predicted to resemble the concept model. It will likely feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, similar to the 2023 Tata Safari and Harrier. The e-SUV's feature list will include automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree-view camera, and ADAS functions such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and adaptive cruise control.

It will be based on Tata Motors's Gen 2 platform

Technical details about the Tata Curvv EV are still under wraps. We expect it to be built on Tata's Gen 2 platform, which accommodates both ICE and electric powertrains. The EV is expected to boast a range of around 500km on a single charge. Its ICE-powered variant will likely feature an all-new 1.2-liter, T-GDi, turbocharged petrol engine. The mill is expected to generate 123hp of power and 225Nm of torque.

How much will the 2024 Tata Curvv EV cost?

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to carry a starting price tag of roughly Rs. 20 lakh. It will compete with the MG ZS EV and Hyundai KONA EV, once launched. The Curvv EV is slated for a 2024 launch. Meanwhile, the ICE version is anticipated to start at around Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) and will rival the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and SKODA KUSHAQ.