Kia EV9 coming to India in 2024: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 12:17 pm Dec 18, 202312:17 pm

Kia EV9 was announced in global markets earlier this year

Kia Motors is set to launch its three-row electric SUV, the EV9, in India by 2024. This will be the second electric vehicle (EV) from the South Korean automaker, following the EV6 from last year, and the first three-row EV in India's mass market segment. Kia aims to capture a 15% share of the country's passenger EV category, which is currently led by Tata Motors. The company also plans to introduce the new generation Carnival MPV alongside the EV9.

EV9 was first showcased at Auto Expo

The EV9 was first unveiled as a concept at the Auto Expo in January and later launched in various global markets. Kia had previously announced plans to bring the EV9 to India by 2025 and introduce three new models within the next three years, including two new EVs. Tae-Jin Park, Kia India's Managing Director and CEO said, "In 2025 we would initiate local production of a mass segment EV and then every year we will keep introducing the electric models."

HT and GT Line variants will be available

Built on the Electric Global Modular Platform, EV9 is over 5,000mm long and similar in size to Telluride. The vehicle will be available in six or seven-seat configurations and two variants: HT Line and GT Line. Kia claims that the EV9 will have a range of up to 541km on a single charge, and can go from 0-100km/hr in 9.4 seconds with its 150kW electric motor. A more powerful 160kW motor will be available in RWD trim.

The SUV includes Level-3 ADAS for hands-free driving

The Kia EV9 boasts an 800V electrical architecture that enables ultra-fast charging. According to the company, the EV9 can cover 239km with just 15 minutes of charging. The top-of-the-line GT-Line variant will offer Level-3 ADAS, allowing hands-free driving on highways through its highway driving pilot feature. This advanced system will be supported by 15 sensors around the car, including two LiDAR, radar, and cameras, providing a full 360-degree field of view.