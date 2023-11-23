Callum Skye electric off-roader, from ex-Jaguar designer, goes official

By Dwaipayan Roy Nov 23, 2023

It sprints from 0-97km/h in less than 4 seconds

UK-based design group Callum, spearheaded by former Jaguar design chief Ian Callum, has unveiled its first self-branded vehicle, called the Callum Skye. Touted as "the world's most beautiful high-performance multi-terrain vehicle," this electric off-roader is set to have its initial prototype running by next year. The compact two-door model boasts a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive system and is entirely designed and engineered in-house.

Skye's design and performance goals

The Callum Skye aims for a target weight of just 1,150kg and an even 50-50 weight distribution. With dimensions akin to a Renault Clio, it measures slightly over 4,000mm in length and 1,900mm in width. The company pledges a sub-4.0-second 0-97km/h time and a range of approximately 273.5km from a 42kWh battery. Callum credits digital modeler Aleck Jones and the five-member supporting design team for the Skye's refined appearance.

Chassis, battery, and production plans

The Skye showcases a sturdy steel spaceframe chassis with generous ground clearance and travel for its custom all-independent suspension. It also features a composite body for weight reduction. The company plans to offer an optional battery capable of ultra-fast charging, 0-100% in just 10 minutes - through its collaboration with advanced battery manufacturer Nybolt. Callum aims to produce up to 50 Skyes at its Warwickshire facility, with a target price of around £100,000 (around Rs. 1.04 crore).

Ian Callum on future projects

During a Q&A session, Ian Callum revealed that the company plans to create more bespoke vehicles following the Skye project. He envisions producing cars in batches of up to 1,000 if things go well. Callum stressed the significance of simplicity and weight control in achieving Skye's low target weight, stating, "Our mantra is minimum mass, maximum capability." The Skye signifies a new direction for the company, demonstrating its dedication to crafting beautifully designed vehicles with special attention to detail.