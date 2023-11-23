Audi bids adieu to TT after 26 years of production

A total of 662,762 units of the vehicle have been assembled

After roughly 26 years of production, the iconic Audi TT has officially come to an end. The last car rolled off the assembly line at the company's Györ plant in Hungary on November 10, 2023. Since its debut at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Tourist Trophy has seen three generations and a total of 662,762 vehicles assembled.

Last Audi TT model and its legacy

The final Audi TT model is a TTS Coupe, equipped with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine and Quattro all-wheel-drive, similar to the S3. Throughout its history, the TT has had various final editions in different regions and once featured a VR6 engine in its first two generations. With the TT's retirement, the five-cylinder engine's gradual decline begins, though it remains available in the RS3 as well as RS Q3 models.

Possible electric future for Audi TT

While the Audi TT's production has stopped, there's a possibility it could return as an electric car. However, no decision has been made about its future yet. Fans hope that if it does make a comeback, it will keep its coupe and roadster duo format. Audi has previously experimented with other body styles for the TT, such as a sedan (2014 TT Sportback) as well as a crossover (2014 TT Offroad).