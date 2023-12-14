BMW reveals why it won't ditch combustion engines just yet

1/3

Auto 2 min read

BMW reveals why it won't ditch combustion engines just yet

By Pradnesh Naik 06:44 pm Dec 14, 202306:44 pm

The XM is BMW's most powerful hybrid model, focusing on future technologies (Photo credit: BMW)

Oliver Zipse, CEO of BMW defended the automaker's choice to keep producing internal combustion engines (ICEs) during a presentation in Frankfurt. Zipse said BMW doesn't "want to write off the combustion engine" and stressed the importance of offering various powertrain options to consumers. He also criticized those who dismiss products that are still available in the market.

2/3

Importance of existing fleet and e-fuels

Zipse highlighted the significance of the 1.4 billion cars currently on the road, arguing that replacing all internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs) quickly isn't practical or eco-friendly. Instead, he sees "e-fuels" as a crucial solution for keeping existing cars running without causing more environmental damage. Toyota, BMW's partner in hydrogen technology development, also believes ICEs can be sustained by using hydrogen as fuel.

3/3

BMW's EV goals and rivals' plans

Despite supporting combustion engines, BMW aims for zero-emission vehicles to make up 15% of its total deliveries this year. By 2030, the company expects half of its car sales to be non-ICE vehicles. In comparison, rivals like Mercedes plan to go fully electric by 2030. On the other hand, Audi will only launch EVs from 2026 and stop ICE production in 2032, while Jaguar intends to be electric-only from 2025. Volvo will phase out combustion engines by 2030.