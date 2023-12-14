Audi R8 V10 bows out with limited-run 'Japan Final Edition'

Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition features Matrix LED headlamp units (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi has revealed the R8 Japan Final Edition, a limited-edition farewell model with only eight units available for purchase in Japan. This mid-engine supercar comes in a unique Ibis White matte color. It is a performance-focused variant and features the iconic Quattro all-wheel-drive setup. This announcement follows the belief that the R8 GT RWD was the final version of Audi's iconic supercar.

Exterior and interior upgrades that make the Final Edition special

The R8 Japan Final Edition boasts 20-inch wheels with matte bronze spokes, red calipers for the ceramic brakes, and carbon fiber mirror caps. Carbon fiber is also used for the front spoiler lip, side blades, rear wing, diffuser, and side skirts. The interior showcases a black and white theme with leather seats, an Alcantara headliner, and door sill trim indicating the model's exclusivity. Additionally, buyers will receive a commemorative plate featuring the VIN number.

Pricing and future of Audi's iconic supercar, the R8

Priced at JPY 35,080,000 (around Rs. 2.06 crore), the Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition marks the end of an era for the supercar. Marcos Marques, Project Manager eFuels at Porsche, mentioned that an entry-level R8 variant was considered but never materialized. In other news, its younger sibling, the TT, had its final assembly in November. Audi has hinted that iconic models like the R8 and TT could make a comeback as electric vehicles in the future.