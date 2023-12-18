Everything we know about Citroen's upcoming C3X sedan

1/5

Auto 2 min read

Everything we know about Citroen's upcoming C3X sedan

By Akash Pandey 11:28 am Dec 18, 202311:28 am

Citroen could also use the C3 Fastlounge name in India

Citroen is gearing up to introduce its C3X sedan in India, taking on competitors like the forthcoming Tata Curvv, Honda City, SKODA SLAVIA, and Volkswagen Virtus. Built on the versatile CMP platform, which also underpins models like the C3 and C3 Aircross, the C3X will be a part of Citroen's C-Cubed product strategy for India. The sedan will boast a notchback design, an eye-catching street presence, and considerably lower pricing.

2/5

Design elements inspired by existing Citroen cars

The C3X will incorporate various elements from existing Citroen vehicles, such as the front fascia and features up to the front doors from the C3 Aircross. Digital renderings shared by Pratyush Rout (via RushLane), based on recent spy images, reveal significant alterations beyond the front doors, with a sloping roofline giving the sedan a unique silhouette. The SUV-inspired design lends the C3X a commanding street presence.

3/5

A 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine will deliver power

Under the hood, the Citroen C3X will house a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 108hp of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmission options are anticipated for the sedan. Plus, an electric variant with a 400-500km range on a full charge may be introduced later, although battery pack and electric motor specifics remain undisclosed.

4/5

It will offer 35 smart connectivity features

To maintain affordability, the equipment list for C3X will be sourced from the C3 Aircross. It will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch color TFT instrument display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 35 smart connectivity features.

5/5

The sedan will include six airbags as standard

The Citroen C3X will be equipped with an extensive safety package, featuring six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), ABS, reverse parking sensors and camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). However, high-end safety features like a 360-degree surround view camera and ADAS may be excluded to maintain a competitive price point in the sedan market.