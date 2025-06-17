'Move out using own resources': India tells citizens in Tehran
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Tehran has urgently advised all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in the Iranian capital to move to safer areas as the city's security situation deteriorates.
The advisory comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
The embassy asked those who could leave Tehran by their own means to do so immediately, adding that they should inform it about their whereabouts and contact details.
Twitter Post
Read the post here
All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City.
Government response
MEA sets up control room
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also set up a 24x7 control room "in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel."
The contact numbers for the control room include: 1800118797 (Toll-free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905, and +91-9968291988 (WhatsApp).
In addition, the Indian Embassy in Tehran launched a 24-hour emergency helpline for its citizens in Iran.
The numbers for calls are +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109. For WhatsApp, the numbers are +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, and +91 8086871709.
Conflict impact
Israel's air offensive against Iran kills over 200 people
Iran unleashed a new wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel as the conflict entered its fifth day.
Tensions between longtime adversaries Iran and Israel rose after Tel Aviv launched 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran's nuclear facilities last week.
Since then, Tehran has responded with a volley of missiles and drones targeting Israeli cities and villages, killing over 20 people and injuring hundreds.
Israel's air offensive, on the other hand, has reportedly left over 200 people dead.