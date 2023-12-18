Yamaha R3 or TVS Apache RR 310: Which is better

TVS Apache RR 310 features four riding modes for better control (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

Yamaha has launched the 2024 iteration of the R3 in India with a price tag of Rs. 4.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The bikemaker aims to dominate the sub-500cc segment on our shores with this capable supersport model. However, it has to deal with the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310 for the top spot. Between these middleweight offerings, which is better? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The supersport bike segment has always been popular in India. Many enthusiasts dream of owning one in their life. These bikes combine the nimble handling characteristics of a streetfighter with the performance of track-focused superbikes, thereby offering the best of both worlds. Yamaha, a force to reckon with globally, now aims to dominate the Indian market with the new-generation R3.

TVS Apache RR 310 looks more appealing

TVS Apache RR 310 flaunts a muscular fuel tank, aggressive full-fairing, a vertically-aligned 5.0-inch colored TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and an all-LED lighting setup with a dual-projector headlamp unit. Yamaha R3 features a sculpted fuel tank, dual LED headlamps, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, a digital LCD instrument cluster, an upright windscreen, a side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight.

RR 310 gets ride-by-wire throttle with multiple riding modes

For the safety of the rider, both the TVS Apache RR 310 and Yamaha R3 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, the former also gets a cornering function for ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and four riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit on both supersport bikes.

Yamaha R3 packs more powerful parallel-twin engine

The Apache RR 310 draws power from a 312cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill, which produces 34hp of maximum power and 27.3Nm of peak torque. The R3 is fueled by a 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates 41.4hp of maximum power and 29.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Which one should you buy?

In India, TVS Apache RR 310 can be yours at Rs. 2.72 lakh. On the other hand, the Yamaha R3 will set you back by Rs. 4.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). We believe that the Apache RR 310 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and better safety kit at nearly half the price of the R3.