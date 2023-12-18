Best Royal Enfield 650cc model to buy in India
Royal Enfield has become one of the most sought-after brands in the Indian two-wheeler market in recent years. Its popularity grew multifold with the introduction of the 350cc J-series motor and the iconic 650cc parallel-twin engine. Now, the bikemaker aims to expand its presence in the middleweight segment with the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, and the recently revealed Shotgun 650.
Firstly, let's look at 650cc parallel-twin engine
Designed and developed at Royal Enfield's Technology Centre in Leicestershire, England, the new 648cc, air-and-oil cooled, SOHC, eight-valve, parallel twin engine does duties on all four capable models. It features a Bosch-sourced fuel injection and engine management system and a 270-degree (cross-plane) crankshaft with a gear-driven balance shaft. The engine motor churns out a maximum power of 47hp and 52Nm of peak torque.
Interceptor is most accessible 650cc model
The Interceptor 650 is the most accessible 650cc model for Royal Enfield, ranging between Rs. 3.03 lakh and Rs. 3.31 lakh (ex-showroom). It flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, a single-piece seat, dual upswept exhausts, a semi-digital instrument console, and wire-spoke or alloy wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS.
Continental GT 650, sportiest Royal Enfield motorcycle
The sporty Continental GT 650 can be yours in India between Rs. 3.19 lakh and Rs. 3.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlight, a clip-on handlebar, wire-spoked or alloy wheels, a rider-only saddle, dual exhausts, and a semi-digital twin-pod instrument console. It comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure rider safety.
Super Meteor 650, quintessential cruiser from Royal Enfield
Designed to appeal to cruiser fans, the Super Meteor 650 ranges between Rs. 3.61 lakh and Rs. 3.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It sports a massive 15.7-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, adjustable levers, a tall windscreen, dual side-mounted exhausts, a stepped-up seat with an optional backrest, and alloy wheels. It gets disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS for safety.
Shotgun 650 flaunts unique single-seater bobber design
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 flaunts a bobber design philosophy with a wide handlebar and a floating-type rider-only seat. It features a muscular 13.8-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, rounded metallic fenders, dual pea-shooter exhaust, a round LED taillamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a Tripper navigation pod, and rides on alloy wheels. It has disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS.
Which one should you choose?
Although all models share the same 648cc parallel-twin engine, these bikes appeal to different types of riders. In our opinion, the Interceptor 650 makes the most sense by offering a balance between riding pleasure and practicality.