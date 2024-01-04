Tata Punch reaches 3 lakh production milestone amid growing demand

By Pradnesh Naik 02:32 pm Jan 04, 202402:32 pm

Tata Punch features a projector halogen headlamp setup (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors celebrated a major production milestone with the Punch micro-SUV in India, reaching three lakh units in just over three years. This popular model, which rivals the Hyundai EXTER, has sold an impressive one lakh units in just nine months. Since its launch in October 2021, the Punch has become Tata Motors's second best-selling vehicle after the Nexon compact SUV, averaging around 10,000 units every month. It consistently ranks among the top 10 best-selling SUVs on our shores.

Punch's powertrain and variants explained

Under the hood, the Punch micro-SUV boasts a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The setup delivers 85hp of power and 113Nm of torque. The SUV is also offered with iCNG technology, featuring a dual-cylinder system. Available in four main trims and eight sub-variants, the base Pure and Pure (O) come with manual transmission only, while other variants provide both MT and AMT options. Pricing starts at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch EV to arrive soon

In August last year, Tata Motors announced plans to launch four electric vehicles by early 2024, including an electric version of the Punch. The Punch EV has been spotted during testing and is expected to utilize the same Ziptron technology found in the Nexon EV. The battery size could be similar to those in the Tigor EV or Nexon EV, potentially offering a range of over 300km on a single charge for the long-range model.