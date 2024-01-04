Tata Motors zooms past Hyundai, secures second spot in India

By Pradnesh Naik 12:35 pm Jan 04, 202412:35 pm

The Safari is currently the flagship model for Tata Motors in India (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

In December 2023, Tata Motors narrowly surpassed Hyundai in overall car sales in India. It claimed the second spot by selling 43,675 units compared to Hyundai's 42,750 units. This 2.1% difference marks another instance where the homegrown carmaker has outperformed the South Korean marque in monthly sales. However, with 13 models across various segments, the latter offers a slightly wider lineup than the former, which currently has 10 models in its portfolio, including five SUVs.

Recent launches from both automakers in India

Tata Motors recently updated three of its popular SUVs, the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, while Hyundai's major launches last year featured the 2023 VERNA facelift and EXTER micro-SUV. Both companies refrained from introducing new models in December, focusing instead on clearing out old inventory by offering dealership discounts. The competition for second place is expected to heat up as both manufacturers have exciting launches planned. However, at number one spot, Maruti Suzuki remains unchallenged by selling 104,778 units in December.

Upcoming launches and competition

Tata Motors is set to kick off the year with the Punch EV launch, followed by the Curvv EV and Harrier EV. Meanwhile, Hyundai has scheduled the 2024 CRETA release for January 16, with pricing details coming soon after. As both companies continue to expand their offerings and vie for market share, customers can expect a diverse range of vehicles to choose from in 2024.