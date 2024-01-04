SKODA KUSHAQ receives Rs. 1 lakh price-hike: Check alternative SUVs



By Pradnesh Naik 06:08 pm Jan 04, 202406:08 pm

The KUSHAQ is currently SKODA's best-selling model in India (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has hiked the prices of its popular SUV model, the KUSHAQ, in India by up to Rs. 1 lakh. The compact SUV now starts at Rs. 11.89 lakh for the base Active model and goes up to Rs. 19.51 lakh for the range-topping Elegance trim (all prices, ex-showroom). Here's a list of top alternatives that you can buy instead of the KUSHAQ.

Firstly, let's take a look at the SKODA KUSHAQ

SKODA KUSHAQ flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chromed butterfly grille, dual-pod LED headlights, wrap-around LED taillights, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, its spacious cabin features a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity. The SUV runs on a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine (115hp/175Nm) and a 1.5-liter, turbocharged petrol unit (150hp/250Nm).

Tata Nexon: Price starts at Rs. 8.1 lakh

The new-age Tata Nexon looks sharper with a blacked-out sleek grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, sequential LED DRLs, connected LED taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. Its five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, ventilated front seats, touch-sensitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (118hp/170Nm) and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (113hp/260Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price begins at Rs. 10.7 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara features a clamshell bonnet, a chrome-studded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, 17-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The seven-seater SUV has a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and six airbags. It is available with two mills: a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine (103hp/117Nm) and a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid setup (115hp/141Nm).

Kia Seltos: Price starts at Rs. 10.9 lakh

Kia Seltos boasts a signature "Tiger Nose" grille, ice cube-like fog lamps, connected-type LED taillamps, and 18-inch diamond-cut wheels. Its spacious and sporty cabin has a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a Bose sound system, a dual 10.25-inch screen setup, and Level-2 ADAS functions. It is offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm), and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill (160hp/253Nm).

Volkswagen Taigun: Price begins at Rs. 11.62 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun sports a sleek chromed grille, projector LED headlights, silvered skid plates at both ends, connected-style LED taillights, and designer 17-inch dual-tone wheels. The SUV's five-seater cabin gets an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. It draws power from a 1.0-liter, TSI engine (113.4hp/178Nm) or a 1.5-liter, TSI EVO mill (148hp/250Nm).