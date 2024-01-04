SLAVIA, KUSHAQ help SKODA record 1L sales in 2 years

By Pradnesh Naik

Both the KUSHAQ and SLAVIA are based on Volkswagen group's MQB-A0-IN platform

SKODA is celebrating a major milestone, having sold over 1 lakh vehicles in just two years. This feat was achieved thanks to its popular models, the KUSHAQ mid-size SUV and the SLAVIA sedan. They are built on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform. These cars have helped the Czech automaker to achieve impressive sales figures much faster than the six years it took previously with the OCTAVIA, SUPERB, and KODIAQ.

Impressive sales figures, despite challenges in 2023

In 2023, SKODA sold 48,755 units, a slight dip from the 53,721 units sold in 2022. The company cited "supply issues and related constraints" as the reason for this minor decline. However, it doubled sales of the KODIAQ last year, reaching an all-time high.

Expansion of sales network and exports

By the end of 2023, SKODA expanded its sales and service network to nearly 260 touchpoints, up from 125 in 2021. The company also boosted exports, with India-made vehicles being shipped to GCC countries and other right-hand drive markets. The carmaker even began exporting to Vietnam in 2023, with its India operations playing a crucial role in entering the Southeast Asian markets.

Upcoming launches and plans for 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, SKODA plans to launch new models, including the ENYAQ as its first all-electric offering and a subcompact SUV. The new-generation KODIAQ and a limited number of new-gen SUPERB models are also expected to hit the market. SKODA will unveil the next-generation OCTAVIA globally in February this year. Petr Janeba, Brand Director of SKODA Auto India, highlighted the company's focus on customer satisfaction and plans for further growth through exports and network expansion in 2024.