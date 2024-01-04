Royal Enfield Hunter 350 now available in two new colors

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 now available in two new colors

By Pradnesh Naik 03:37 pm Jan 04, 202403:37 pm

The Hunter 350 is the second-most popular model for Royal Enfield, after the Classic 350 (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has broadened its color palette for the popular roadster, Hunter 350, by introducing two new shades: Dapper O and Dapper G. The letters 'O' and 'G' stand for orange and green, respectively. These fresh hues join the existing Dapper White and Dapper Grey in the lineup. The ex-showroom price for these new color options is Rs. 1.69 lakh, making the bike enticing for people looking for a retro-inspired model under Rs. 2 lakh.

2/3

About the new color variants

The Dapper O boasts a rich orange base color on the fuel tank, with a lighter orange shade for the RE logo and stripes. On the other hand, the Dapper G features a British Green base, accentuated by a fluorescent green RE logo. A hint of white in the knee recess area provides contrast on both color trims. Apart from these two new options, the Hunter 350 is available in eight attractive paint schemes across three trim levels.

3/3

No mechanical updates for the Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features a 13-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlamp a wide handlebar a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, and a circular LED taillamp. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with an optional Tripper navigation pod and rolls on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. To ensure the safety of the rider, the scrambler is equipped with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series engine (20.2hp/27Nm).