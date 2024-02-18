The 2024 Triumph Tiger 1200 rolls on either forged aluminum or cross-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph unveils 2024 Tiger 1200 with improved engine and comfort

Feb 18, 2024

What's the story Iconic British marque Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off its latest flagship adventure motorcycle range, the 2024 Tiger 1200, for global markets. This time around, the bikemaker has concentrated on improving engine performance and overall comfort. The updated Tiger 1200 range is anticipated to hit the Indian market in the coming weeks, with prices expected to be slightly higher than the current-generation models.

Reworked mechanicals

Reworked engine for reduced vibrations and better low-speed rides

The new Tiger 1200 range features a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that has been revamped to minimize vibrations and enhance low-speed riding experiences. The bikemaker accomplished this by increasing engine inertia, which subsequently reduced the overall vibrations. Furthermore, the design of its assist and slipper-type clutch has been updated, and the clutch lever has been lengthened for easier use, especially in off-road situations.

Features

Enhanced comfort features and active preload reduction now standard

The 2024 Tiger 1200 now features a flatter seat, giving riders more room to maneuver. The active preload reduction feature, which lowers the seat height by 20mm when the bike slows down for a stop, is now standard on the motorcycles. To activate this feature, riders simply need to press the home button for one second. The pricing of the new Tiger 1200 has seen a slight increase in the United Kingdom market.

