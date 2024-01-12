All-new KTM 1390 SMT spotted testing: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik

The upcoming KTM 1390 SMT will roll on forged alloy wheels. Representative image

KTM is gearing up to expand its SMT lineup with the introduction of a new 1390 SMT model. In the latest development, a test mule of the bike was spotted doing test runs. Spy shots suggest that the engine is likely borrowed from the 1390 Duke. While some similarities between the 1390 and the 890 SMT are anticipated, KTM is expected to incorporate elements from the 1290 Super Adventure range for the upcoming bike.

Design and features of KTM 1390 SMT

The KTM 1390 SMT's front design will be inspired by its streetfighter counterpart, the 1390 Duke. It will showcase vertically stacked LED lights topped with a transparent visor. The overall bodywork will be characterized by sharp lines and angles, including large side panels, a tall handlebar setup, and a single-piece seat. The road-focused design makes the SMT appear less daunting than its off-road-focused sibling. It will also feature smaller wheels, giving it a distinct look.

Engine specifications and expected electronic riding aids

Powering the KTM 1390 SMT will be a 1,350cc, twin-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motor makes 190hp of power in the 1390 Duke. The bike is expected to come equipped with full-LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled colored TFT display, and three riding modes (Rain, Street, and Sport). An optional Track mode, cornering traction control, and lean-sensitive ABS will be offered as well.