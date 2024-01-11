Mahindra Thar's 5-door model may debut in February

Mahindra is likely to reveal the highly anticipated Thar five-door variant in the Indian market as early as February, according to reports. For reference, the three-door Thar has been a massive success for the SUV specialist, and the five-door model is predicted to attract even more fans. Measuring over 4m in length, the new model will be positioned between the rugged Scorpio-N and the flagship XUV 700, with prices starting at around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Spy photos of the Thar five-door model's dashboard show a brown interior theme, a departure from the all-black found in the three-door version. The infotainment screen's cut-out also appears larger, suggesting a bigger touchscreen. However, the overall layout remains consistent between the three-door and five-door models. Other visual changes include a redesigned front grille, new front and rear bumpers, a new alloy wheel design, and updated LED taillights.

The Thar five-door is likely to share the same 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol unit and 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine as its three-door sibling. These engines may be available in a different tune with higher output for the five-door variant. Standard equipment will include a 4x4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case for part-time use. The vehicle will continue to be a ladder frame chassis off-roader, underpinning the third-gen chassis introduced with the Scorpio-N in 2022.