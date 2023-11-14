Mahindra to introduce 5 SUVs in 2024: Check list

Mahindra to introduce 5 SUVs in 2024: Check list

By Akash Pandey 01:24 pm Nov 14, 202301:24 pm

The XUV.e8 will have several features similar to XUV700

In 2024, Mahindra will introduce five new SUV models in India, comprising three internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and two electric vehicles (EVs). The upcoming lineup will feature the facelifted XUV300, XUV400 (facelift), 5-door Thar, XUV.e8, and Bolero Neo Plus. These additions are anticipated to bolster Mahindra's standing in the Indian automotive market and address the increasing demand for SUVs.

Facelifted XUV300 and XUV400 to arrive in early 2024

The refreshed Mahindra XUV300 is slated for an early 2024 release, showcasing exterior and interior updates influenced by the BE series and the XUV700. Inside, a larger touchscreen, a new digital console, and various other enhancements are expected, which may also be incorporated into the XUV400 (facelift). During a recent earnings call, Mahindra announced that a revamped XUV400 will be unveiled next year, targeting competition with the recently updated Nexon EV by improving the interior and incorporating new features.

Thar, XUV.e8, and Bolero Neo Plus will complete 2024 lineup

Mahindra aims to roll out a more upscale and functional five-door version of Thar with distinct exterior elements, an extended wheelbase, and a 2.2-liter diesel or 2.0-liter petrol engine. In December 2024, the XUV.e8 electric SUV is scheduled for launch, promising a range of 500km per charge. Finally, the Bolero Neo Plus civilian variant, positioned below Scorpio Classic, will be available in seven and nine-seater configurations, powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine and paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.