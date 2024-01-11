BMW India is planning to launch 19 vehicles in 2024

05:10 pm Jan 11, 2024

The 5 Series is one of the best-selling models for BMW globally (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW is gearing up to launch as many as 19 new models in India this year. This includes 11 fuel-powered cars, two electric cars, and six bikes under the Motorrad lineup. Among the upcoming releases are the new 5 Series, X3, MINI Countryman, and R 1300 GS. The German marque is bullish on the demand for premium vehicles in India, after having registered impressive performance in 2023. Last year, BMW introduced a total of 23 products in the country.

In 2023, BMW recorded 19% YoY growth in sales

According to BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah, the company has an order bank of 1,500 units for cars and another 1,500 for two-wheelers. In 2023, the automaker sold 22,940 units, including a total of 14,172 cars across BMW and MINI brands. It also retailed 8,768 units of motorcycles in 2023. BMW India's sales surged by 19% last year as compared to 19,263 units in 2022.

BMW's electric portfolio sees record demand

In 2023, BMW experienced a 325% increase in electric vehicle sales, selling 1,474 units across both BMW and MINI brands. Pawah believes this trend will continue due to the cost benefits of owning an EV and growing environmental consciousness. He further cited the popularity of their iX electric SUV and last year's iX1 launch as examples of their successful electric lineup.