Mahindra XUV400 Pro or Tata Nexon.ev: Which e-SUV is better?

By Pradnesh Naik 03:29 pm Jan 11, 202403:29 pm

Mahindra has introduced the 2024 iteration of the XUV400 Pro, with updated features and refreshed interiors. It starts at a price of Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The homegrown SUV specialist is aiming for the top spot in the mid-size EV segment with the updated e-SUV. It rivals the 2023 Tata Nexon.ev. Between these two capable offerings, which one makes more sense?

Why does this story matter?

With a market share of around 72% in India, Tata Motors has been dominating the EV segment in the past few years. The Nexon.ev currently leads the mid-size EV category by quite a margin over its rivals. However, Mahindra is now vying for the champion's crown with the refreshed 2024 version of its all-electric SUV, the XUV400 Pro.

Nexon.ev looks more visually appealing

Mahindra XUV400 Pro looks more butch with its muscular hood, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a closed-off grille with copper-colored inserts, flared wheel arches, and wrap-around LED taillights. Tata Nexon.ev looks more sleek and futuristic with its sculpted bonnet, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, full-width DRL, sequential indicators, connected-type LED taillamps with Y-shaped wrap-around motifs and sleek roof rails. Both EVs roll on 16-inch designer wheels.

With dual-tone dashboard and leatherette upholstery, the XUV400 feels premium

The XUV400 Pro gets a black and gray colored dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a single-pane electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type 10.25-inch infotainment panel. The Nexon.ev has a minimalist dashboard design, touch-based backlit capacitive switches, a wireless charger, a voice-controlled electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system.

Both EVs are on par in terms of driving range

Mahindra XUV400 Pro offers two battery pack choices. A 34.5kWh unit with a driving range of up to 375km and a 39.4kWh unit with a range of up to 456km on a single charge. The Nexon.ev gets either a 30kWh battery pack with an estimated range of up to 325km or a larger 40.5kWh unit promising up to 465km per charge.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro ranges between Rs. 15.49 lakh and Rs. 19.39 lakh. On the other hand, the 2023 Tata Nexon.ev can be yours between Rs. 14.74 lakh and Rs. 19.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Nexon.ev makes more sense with its futuristic design and slightly better driving range.