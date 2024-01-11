2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro EV debuts at Rs. 15.5 lakh
Mahindra has unveiled the new XUV400 Pro in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This all-electric SUV is set to rival the refreshed Tata Nexon.ev. It boasts a host of new features and an upgraded cabin. Bookings for the updated EV are now open for a token amount of Rs. 21,000, with deliveries slated to start from February 1. It's worth noting that the special introductory pricing is valid for deliveries made until May 31.
XUV400 Pro:Variants and interior updates
The 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro is available in two versions namely EC Pro and EL Pro. The cabin sports a fresh black and gray color scheme along with a revamped dashboard. The top EL Pro model features a floating-type 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and AdrenoX-connected car technology. A wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, an updated climate control panel, and a Type-C USB port for the rear passengers are also offered.
Battery options and driving range
Under the hood, the 2024 XUV400 Pro offers two battery pack choices: a 34.5kWh unit and a 39.4kWh unit. The smaller battery promises a driving range of 375km, while the larger one is expected to deliver a range of 456km on a single charge. With these enhancements and competitive pricing, the EV is poised to solidify its standing in our market against the segment leader, the Tata Nexon.ev.