2024 Hyundai CRETA's interiors fully revealed ahead of official launch

By Pradnesh Naik 12:38 pm Jan 11, 202412:38 pm

The updated Hyundai CRETA features a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automotive giant Hyundai is all set to introduce the facelifted version of its best-selling SUV model, the CRETA, in India. In the latest development, a video by YouTuber Deepak Binwal has offered an in-depth sneak peek at the much-awaited mid-size SUV, set to officially launch on January 16. The video shows major updates to both the exterior and interior of this popular four-wheeler, aligning with Hyundai's latest design trends.

Exterior refresh: H-shaped lighting and connected LED strip

The 2024 CRETA's exterior boasts H-shaped lighting elements and a unique, squared-off headlamp design, reminiscent of Hyundai's new SANTA FE and EXTER models. A connected LED strip at the rear adds a modern touch, echoing designs seen in models like the VENUE and VERNA. Diamond-cut dual-tone wheels provide a sporty look, while a noticeably wider functional footstep highlights practicality for passengers.

Interior upgrades: Enhanced connectivity and advanced features

Inside, the CRETA (facelift) has a revamped dashboard that features a new touchscreen infotainment system, hinting at enhanced connectivity and entertainment options. A digital instrument cluster, likely inspired by the ALCAZAR model, presents a futuristic interface. Cutting-edge features include a 360-degree-view camera setup, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), ventilated front seats, a dashcam, and a premium Bose audio system.

Performance options and anticipated market impact

The updated CRETA will adopt engine options from the recently launched Kia Seltos, such as a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol mill, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. Transmission choices span from manual to intelligent variable transmission (IVT) and dual-clutch options. Industry insiders anticipate that the refreshed SUV could see a spike in demand upon release. This will solidify its market standing against competitors like the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun.