Hero MotoCorp's most powerful motorcycle to debut on January 23

By Pradnesh Naik 11:23 am Jan 11, 202411:23 am

Much like the Harley-Davidson X 440, the upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will flaunt an all-LED setup (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Homegrown bikemaker Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to introduce its most powerful motorcycle yet, the Mavrick 440, in India on January 23. Based on the Harley-Davidon X 440, the roadster motorcycle will feature a revised chassis and retuned motor. The company announced the name and official launch date of the bike on social media, marking its entry into the competitive and lucrative sub-500cc premium segment currently dominated by Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, and KTM.

Expected features and design of the upcoming Hero Mavrick 440

Although the Hero Mavrick 440 will share a common platform and several parts with Harley-Davidson's X 440, it will boast a unique roadster-inspired design. The bike will draw power from the same 440cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, albeit in a retuned avatar. The motor will likely be paired with a five-speed gearbox. We can expect it to feature an all-LED lighting, a digital console with smartphone connectivity, dual-channel ABS, a USB port, and a side stand sensor.

Expected pricing and competition

The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will also feature telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, disc brakes on both ends, and 17-inch designer wheels. Expected to be priced at around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming motorcycle will compete against the likes of the Honda CB300F, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, and Jawa 42 in the roadster segment. This launch aims to bolster Hero MotoCorp's presence in India's premium motorcycle market.