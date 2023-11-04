Made-in-India tuk-tuk bags Red Dot Design Award: Check best features

Made-in-India tuk-tuk bags Red Dot Design Award: Check best features

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Nov 04, 202303:10 am

Montra Super Auto rolls on rugged steel wheels

Chennai-based EV maker Montra Electric, has bagged the prestigious International Red Dot Design Award for 2023 for its green last-mile mobility solution, the Super Auto. This made-in-India electric tuk-tuk is currently available in two variants namely ePV and ePV 2.0, with a more premium ePX trim in the works. Here's a quick look at the best features of the Montra Super Auto.

Why does this story matter?

Over the past few years, many Indian EV makers have been focusing on developing last-mile mobility solutions to reduce the impact of pollution caused by their ICE-powered counterparts. Montra Electric, an EV division of the Murugappa Group, entered the electric three-wheeler segment on our shores in September last year. Now, its capable offering, the Super Auto has won a highly-acclaimed international award.

Firstly, let's look at the design of the Super Auto

The Montra Super Auto follows the design philosophy typically seen on ICE-powered three-wheelers in India. It flaunts an upright single-piece windscreen with a single wiper unit, dual halogen headlamps with integrated indicators (dual-beam LED headlamps will be available on the range-topping ePX trim), sleek metallic doors, and an optional car-like hardtop roof. Circular LED taillamps and a segment-first tailgate are available at the rear.

It is offered with a 3-year / 100,000km warranty

To provide peace of mind to its customers, Montra Electric is providing a 3-year / 100,000km warranty with the Super Auto as standard. The electric tuk-tuk also gets roadside assistance for a year, along with optional services such as extended warranty and AMC.

The EV is underpinned by a sturdy boron steel chassis

Classified under the L5M category in India, the Montra Super Auto features a sturdy boron steel chassis to ensure optimum structural integrity. It comes equipped with hydraulic-type drum brakes on all three wheels with regenerative braking. The suspension duties on the EV are handled by a double-fork helical spring setup at the front and dual shock absorbers with helical springs at the rear.

It has a certified range of up to 197km

Powering the Montra Super Auto is a 10kW electric motor that is paired with either a 7.66kWh battery (ePV and ePX) or a class-leading 10kWh battery pack (ePV 2.0). The EV has a certified range of up to 197km on a single charge.

How much does the Montra Super Auto cost in India?

In India, the Montra Super Auto can be yours at Rs. 3.02 lakh for the base ePV variant and Rs. 3.44 lakh for the mid-spec ePV 2.0 model (all prices, ex-showroom). The range-topping ePX is currently in the works and is expected to be launched soon by the EV maker. Expect an asking price of around Rs. 3.8 lakh for the latter, when launched.