Triumph Scrambler 1200 X features an all-LED lighting setup

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X debuts in India: Check best features

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Feb 18, 202401:15 am

What's the story Iconic British bikemaker Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the Scrambler 1200 X in India with an attractive price tag of Rs. 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The rugged-looking motorcycle now sports cross-spoke aluminum wheels with tubeless tires for better riding characteristics and repairability. The bike retains the potent 1,200cc, parallel-twin motor from the previous-generation XC model. Here's a look at the best features of the scrambler.

Next Article

Design

First, let's take look at bike's design

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 X follows the brand's design philosophy and retains the overall silhouette of the Scrambler 1200 XC. The bike features a teardrop-shaped 15-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlamp with a chrome surround and integrated DRL, a raised handlebar, a flat-type seat, side-mounted dual exhausts, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a fully digital split-type instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

Information

Rugged cross-spoked aluminum wheels offered

Unlike the previous-generation XC model, the all-new Scrambler 1200 X features rugged cross-spoked aluminum wheels. The size at the front is 21-inch, while the rear end has a 17-inch unit. Both wheels are shod in dual-purpose knobby tires.

Safety

Comes equipped with IMU-based traction control system

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, a dual Nissin axial caliper at the front, and a single-piston floating-type Nissin unit at the rear. The bike features an optimized cornering ABS (OCABS) and an IMU-based traction control system for added safety. Ride-by-wire throttle and riding modes further enhance the riding experience.

Suspension

It gets premium Marzocchi suspension setup

To ensure a comfortable ride on a variety of surfaces, the Scrambler 1200 X comes equipped with a premium Marzocchi suspension setup. At the front, the bike has non-adjustable inverted forks with 170mm of travel. Meanwhile, the rear end gets preload-adjustable dual RSU units with piggyback reservoirs and 170mm of wheel travel.

Information

Bike draws power from 1,200cc, parallel-twin engine

Powering the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is a potent 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, 270-degree, parallel-twin engine that develops 89hp of power at 7,000rpm and 110Nm of peak torque at 4,250rpm. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.