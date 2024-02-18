Both special edition models roll on 18-inch designer alloy wheels

SKODA SLAVIA Style or Volkswagen Virtus Matte: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Feb 18, 202412:05 am

What's the story SKODA has launched a limited-run version of its popular sedan, the SLAVIA, called the Style Edition. The special variant costs Rs. 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the limited-run GT Plus Matte model of its primary rival, the Volkswagen Virtus. While both sedans are based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

SKODA has been slowly capturing the midsize segment in India, be it the sedan or SUV category. Now, to commemorate the successful run of its popular model, the SLAVIA, the Czech carmaker has introduced its special, limited-run model called the Style Edition. But how does it fare against the Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Matte trim in India?

Design

Virtus GT Plus Matte looks more appealing

Volkswagen Virtus in the GT Plus Matte avatar features a long, sculpted bonnet, a sleek chromed grille, projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, 16-inch blacked-out designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The SKODA SLAVIA Style Edition sports a lengthy muscular hood, chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, sharp-looking dual-pod LED headlights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and sleek LED taillights with crystal-like elements.

Interiors

SLAVIA Style Edition features dash-mounted camera, ventilated seats

The spacious five-seater cabin of the Virtus GT Plus Matte has an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, red-colored ambient light, a fully digital driver's display, ESP, and six airbags. The tech-biased cabin of the SLAVIA Style Edition gets a dual dash camera, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, scuff plates, badges on the B-pillar and steering wheel, and ORVM-mounted puddle lamps.

Performance

Both sedans use same 1.5-liter TSI EVO engine

Powering both the Virtus GT Plus Matte and SLAVIA Style Edition is the same Volkswagen-sourced potent 1.5-liter, inline-four-cylinder, DOHC, TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine. The mill puts out a maximum power of 148hp and 250Nm of peak torque. Both sedans use the legendary seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox, along with steering-mounted paddle shifters, for an engaging driving experience.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the SKODA SLAVIA Style Edition can be yours at Rs. 19.13 lakh. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Matte will set you back by Rs. 19.41 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the SLAVIA Style Edition makes more sense on our shores with its upmarket cabin and a slightly lower price tag.