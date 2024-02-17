All variants of Hero Mavrick feature projector LED headlamp as standard

What's the story India's largest motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp has introduced its most powerful offering, the Mavrick 440, with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Harley-Davidson X 440, the all-new roadster is currently the most affordable model in the sub-500cc performance-focused segment on our shores. Available in three trim levels, here's a look at what each variant has to offer.

The entry-level Base model of the Hero Mavrick 440 features a muscular 13.5-liter fuel tank, a projector LED headlamp with split-type H-shaped DRLs, and a sleek LED taillamp. It is available only in the Arctic White paint job with blacked-out stickering and silver-colored tank extensions. The motorcycle rolls on 17-inch wire-spoked wheels with tube-type tires. It gets a 440cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (27hp/38Nm).

On the Mid trim level, the Mavrick 440 retains the overall silhouette and the capable 440cc engine. However, it rides on 17-inch blacked-out designer alloy wheel with tubeless tires for added convenience and repairability. This variant is offered with Fearless Red and Celestial Blue color schemes with Arctic White stickering for a dual-tone finish.

The high-end Top version gets all the bells and whistles offered by Hero MotoCorp. It packs a fully digital display with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, along with support for turn-by-turn navigation. This model is available in two color options called the Phantom Black and Enigma Black, with either silver-colored or bronze-colored elements and 3D logos. It rolls on 17-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels.

In India, the Hero Mavrick 440 can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 5,000. It is priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh for the Base model, Rs. 2.14 lakh for the Mid trim, and Rs. 2.24 lakh for the Top version (ex-showroom).

In our opinion, the Mid trim makes the most sense on our shores by offering bright color schemes and alloy wheels. However, if you require a rugged vehicle to tackle rough and imperfect roads more often, the Base model with wire-spoke wheels should be right for you. Also, features such as smartphone connectivity make the Top variant ideal for tech-focused riders.