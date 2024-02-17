Upcoming Ather Rizta will likely roll on 12-inch alloy wheels (Representative image)

Upcoming Ather Rizta teased again before launch: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 07:52 pm Feb 17, 202407:52 pm

What's the story Ather Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV start-up, is gearing up to introduce a new electric scooter called Rizta, which is primarily designed with families in mind. Teaser images reveal its LED headlight, digital instrument panel, and overall larger proportions. The Rizta aims to attract buyers seeking a daily-use EV and is expected to launch in June 2024, with prices ranging from Rs. 1.25 lakh to Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design

Rizta's design, features unveiled in teaser images

The teaser images display the Rizta's LED headlight integrated into the lower apron and a large instrument panel that could be a touchscreen. However, Ather may choose a simpler LCD unit like the one on the Ather 450S electric scooter to keep costs down. The Rizta is also likely to offer Bluetooth connectivity and navigation features, keeping up with current electric scooter trends.

Expected specifications

Spacious size and expected specifications

The Rizta boasts a roomy design with a long, wide seat, ample floorboard space, and generous under-seat storage. It is expected to feature a new motor and a larger battery pack than the Ather 450X. Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi shared a sneak peek of the electric scooter on Instagram, highlighting its large floorboard area, apron-mounted headlight, turn indicators, and fully digital instrument console.

Launch timeline

Expected launch timeline and competition

Ather Energy reportedly plans to unveil the Rizta at its Ather Community Day 2024 event in June 2024. Competing with rivals like the TVS iQube and Ola S1 Air, the Rizta is anticipated to be priced at around Rs. 1.25-1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME 2 subsidy). It is likely to come equipped with a 2.9kWh capacity battery pack and a 5.4kW electric motor, similar to the Ather 450S.