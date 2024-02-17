Automatic rear braking systems utilize both the rearview camera and ultrasonic sensors to avoid collision (Photo credit: Bosch Mobility)

Stay alert when using automatic rear braking system: AAA study

By Pradnesh Naik 07:28 pm Feb 17, 202407:28 pm

What's the story A recent study by the American Automobile Association (AAA) has revealed the limitations of reverse automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems in modern vehicles. Research by the organization highlighted that these systems are meant to support drivers, not replace careful driving habits. Surprisingly, out of 40 tests conducted using four SUVs from various automakers, only one avoided a crash from cross traffic. The vehicles included the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda CX-30, and Lexus RX 350.

Next Article

Results

Test scenarios and results

The AAA study tested cross-traffic alerts and braking in two situations: reversing from perpendicular and angled parking spots (both with a large vehicle parked to the right). A stationary pedestrian test used a human figure standing 45 inches tall, positioned about six feet behind the SUV on the vehicle's center line. The results showed a 50% failure rate for stationary people behind the SUVs, with 10 out of 20 tests resulting in collisions with the child-sized pedestrian target.

Response

Several automakers responded to AAA's study

In response to the study, Lexus stated that its Rear Cross Traffic Braking system is designed to alert drivers and apply brakes to help avoid or mitigate contact but not to stop the vehicle entirely. Volkswagen also emphasized that its driver assistance systems are meant to aid drivers, not replace attentive driving. Hyundai commented on its Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) system, which alerts drivers and applies light braking when necessary. Moreover, Mazda's statement is still awaited.

Highlights

Key takeaway from the AAA study

The AAA study highlights the need for drivers to exercise caution and vigilance even when using reversing systems with object detection and auto brake features. Greg Brannon, AAA's automotive engineering director, said, "Drivers should not solely rely on these advanced driving systems to prevent collisions, but instead use them to enhance their awareness of their surroundings and support safe driving." The study suggests updating vehicle testing requirements for these systems to achieve greater safety benefits for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.