Bajaj Auto unveils 2024 Pulsar NS200, NS160 with upgraded features

By Pradnesh Naik 05:46 pm Feb 17, 202405:46 pm

What's the story Bajaj Auto has unveiled the new-generation 2024 Pulsar NS200 and NS160 models for the Indian market, featuring much-anticipated improvements. While prices for these new models have not been revealed, they are expected to cost slightly more than their predecessors. For reference, the NS Pulsar siblings have consistently posted solid sales numbers over the years. These enhancements by the automaker aim to keep the duo competitive in the market.

LED headlamp, digital instrument cluster among updates

The 2024 Pulsar NS200 and NS160 will now sport an LED headlamp with LED DRLs, replacing the older halogen setup. Additionally, a new digital instrument cluster, first seen on the Pulsar N160 and N150, has been included. This sleek blacked-out cluster can be controlled via a button on the left switch gear and displays information such as gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy, and time.

No mechanical changes; new connectivity features added

Despite upgrades in lighting and instrumentation, Bajaj Auto has not made any mechanical changes to the motorcycles. The Pulsar NS200 and NS160 continue to use the same 199.5cc and 160.3cc single-cylinder motors, respectively. New connectivity features include the ability to accept and reject calls while riding and a Bajaj Ride Connect application to connect the motorcycle to a mobile phone. A USB port for charging mobile devices has also been added.