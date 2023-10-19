Bajaj Auto rallies 5% after strong Q2 results

By Rishabh Raj 11:33 am Oct 19, 202311:33 am

Bajaj Auto's exports took a 9% hit in the second quarter

Automobile major Bajaj Auto saw its stock jump nearly 5% on October 19 after announcing a 20% increase in net profit for the September quarter, beating analyst estimates. However, brokerage firms remain cautious due to concerns like stagnant exports and competition in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Bajaj Auto's revenue from operations rose by 5.6% to Rs. 10,777.27 crore, mainly driven by lower commodity costs and implemented price hikes.

Exports decline amid currency-led inflation

In the second quarter, Bajaj Auto's exports took a 9% hit as currency-led inflation affected overall affordability. Nuvama Institutional Equities maintains a 'hold' rating on the stock, Moneycontrol reported, stating that the company may underperform compared to peers like TVS Motors due to its weak presence in scooters and significant exposure to overseas markets. At the time of writing, Bajaj Auto's stock was trading at Rs. 5,364, up 4.42% from the previous close on the NSE.

Surplus and margin expansion

In a press release, the company stated that it has surplus funds of Rs. 17,326 crore as of September 30, 2023. Its EBITDA margin expanded by 260 basis points to 19.8% as of September 30. Automobile retail sales in India as a whole increased by 9% in the April-September period of this fiscal year. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) expects demand to further increase during the festive season.