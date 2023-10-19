Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 10:40 am Oct 19, 202310:40 am

Ethereum is down 1.35% since yesterday

Bitcoin has lost 0.80% in the last 24 hours, trading at $28,284.85. It is up 5.39% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.35% from yesterday and is trading at $1,549.73. From the previous week, it is down 0.83%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $552.05 billion and $186.38 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $209.36, a 1.54% decrease from yesterday and 1.71% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling 1.28% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.38% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 2.02%) and $0.055 (down 1.24%), respectively.

Solana is up by 8.84% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.63 (down 2.19%), $3.62 (down 1.51%), $0.0000066 (down 2.57%), and $0.55 (down 2.46%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 8.84% up while Polka Dot has slipped 2.73%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 0.99% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 1.33%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Bitcoin SV, Mantle, UNUS SED LEO, Mina, and 1inch Network. They are trading at $41.92 (up 6.45%), $0.33 (up 2.78%), $3.79 (up 2.66%), $0.33 (up 2.35%), and $0.22 (up 1.66%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $20801 (up 2.46%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Toncoin, IOTA, Flow, and Gala. They are trading at $0.11 (down 6.99%), $2.01 (down 5.76%), $0.11 (down 4.30%), $0.44 (down 4.25%), and $0.011 (down 3.91%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $28,244.20 (down 0.76%), $7.30 (down 0.71%), $8.82 (down 3.09%), and $3.90 (up 0.46%), respectively.

Check out today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $3.04 (down 1.74%), $0.55 (down 2.01%), $1.91 (up 1.10%), $0.55 (down 2.80%), and $0.66 (down 3.42%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.08 trillion, a 0.38% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.51 billion, which marks a 13.05% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.2 trillion.