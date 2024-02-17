2024 Kawasaki Z650RS features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India at Rs. 7 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik Feb 17, 2024

What's the story Japanese motorcycle giant Kawasaki has launched the 2024 version of the Z650RS in India with a price tag of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-generation model now includes an IMU-based traction control system, offering two modes for riders to select from. The motorcycle comes in a Metallic Matte Carbon Gray color scheme in India, while two other paint options are available for the global market. The Z650RS is recognized for its blend of retro design and modern engine performance.

Design and engine

Retro styling and modern engine

The Z650RS sports a circular headlamp, twin analog dials with a digital center display, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, an underbelly exhaust, a wide handlebar, and a sleek tail section with an LED taillamp. The neo-retro motorcycle boasts a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that also powers the Ninja 650 and Versys 650. The potent motor generates 67hp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 64Nm at 6,700 rpm.

Safety and rivals

Suspension, braking system, rivals

Built on a tubular diamond frame, the Z650RS features telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear, providing 125mm of travel in the front and 130mm at the rear. Braking is managed by 272mm dual disc units in the front and a 186mm disc at the rear, with Brembo calipers. In the Indian market, the Z650RS faces competition from bikes like Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO, Benelli Leoncino 500, Honda CL500 Scrambler, Triumph Street Twin, and Ducati Scrambler 800.