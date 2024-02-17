Mahindra Thar features smartphone connectivity with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Mahindra Thar's waiting period drops to 12 months

By Pradnesh Naik 02:24 pm Feb 17, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Even three years after its debut in India, the popularity of Mahindra's lifestyle SUV, the Thar, has not fizzled out. On average, the tough-looking off-roader now demands a waiting period of up to 52 weeks or 12 months as of February. The Thar is available in two main variants and four color options: Red Rage, Deep Grey, Napoli Black, and Everest White. The SUV features both petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options.

Next Article

Information

Undelivered bookings and monthly sales figures

As of February 2024, Mahindra has yet to fulfill around 2.26 lakh bookings for the Thar. Despite the wait, the SUV continues to attract 7,000 new bookings per month, with the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version being the most sought-after.

About

Let's look at design and interiors of Thar

Mahindra Thar sports a muscular clamshell hood, circular headlights, wheel-arch-mounted LED DRLs, a grille with vertical slats, squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and squared-out LED taillights. The off-roader rolls on 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV has a spacious four-seater cabin with an all-black interior theme and silver-colored trims and accents. It has a flat dashboard, drain plugs in the floor, cruise control, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags.

Upcoming model

Upcoming five-door version of Mahindra Thar

Later this year, Mahindra plans to introduce a five-door version of the Thar in India, with test vehicles already spotted on several occasions. The addition of the five-door variant is expected to further increase the popularity and demand for this lifestyle SUV in the Indian market. We expect it to carry a premium over the three-door version. For reference, the current-generation Thar model starts at Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom).