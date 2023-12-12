Mahindra to launch facelifted XUV300 SUV in February 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:09 pm Dec 12, 202312:09 pm

The car will rival the Tata Nexon

Mahindra will reveal the pricing for its facelifted XUV300 SUV in February 2024, hot on the heels of the updated XUV400 EV's launch in January. The revamped SUV will aim to strengthen Mahindra's position in the competitive compact SUV market. It will go head-to-head with rivals like the extensively updated Tata Nexon and the revised Kia Sonet, which will hit showrooms next month.

Major styling overhaul and new features

The new Mahindra XUV300 will feature a sharper nose, reimagined drop-down LED DRLs, an updated bumper and headlight assembly, and a revamped two-part grille with a bigger central air intake. The rear will showcase a completely reimagined tailgate with a full-width LED lightbar, sleeker C-shaped taillamps, and a relocated license plate. Additionally, the facelift will introduce a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof and an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

Engine options and EV version launch

The updated XUV300 will be equipped with a 6-speed automatic gearbox for its potent 131hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (TGDI) engine. The other two mills will continue to utilize the 6-speed manual and AMT options. The existing lineup of engines will remain unaltered after receiving emissions-related upgrades for BS6 Stage II norms. Moreover, an EV version of the XUV300 (facelift) is slated for a June 2024 launch, aiming to rival the new Tata Nexon EV as a more competitive option.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it will surely cost more than the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).