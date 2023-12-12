Porsche Macan EV boasts three displays, AR-infused gigantic HUD

The Macan EV is anticipated to debut in early 2024

Porsche has revealed the interior of its upcoming all-electric Macan, giving us the first official look at its screen-heavy layout and augmented-reality-infused head-up display setup. Inside the Macan EV, you'll find a 12.6-inch curved digital driver's display, a 10.9-inch Full-HD center infotainment screen, and an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. Interestingly, the AR HUD transforms the windshield into a fourth screen, projecting turn arrows and distances to vehicles ahead. The illusion extends over 30-feet in front, spanning a length of 87-inch.

It has an Android-based system with app integration

The Macan EV gets an Android-based system that allows for updates through the Porsche App Centre, offering access to apps like Spotify, WebEx, and YouTube. It also includes games, the Home Assistant smartphone app, and monthly map updates for the navigation system. For those who prefer Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, both are available with Apple Maps or Google Maps integrated into the driver's display.

It can generate 600hp of power

The Macan EV houses a powerful dual motor layout and a Lithium-ion battery pack of approximately 100kWh. It produces around 600hp. Additionally, the vehicle features rear-wheel steering for enhanced maneuverability and stability.

Macan EV features Driver Experience control concept

Taking inspiration from the Taycan, the electric Macan features the Driver Experience control concept, which groups physical driving controls together for easier access. The AR HUD supports driver assistance systems like Adaptive Cruise Control, virtually overlaying the selected distance to the vehicle in front on the road. Warnings from driver assistance systems can also be displayed in the AR area, providing real-time information for a safer driving experience.