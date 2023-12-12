Mercedes-AMG unveils its most powerful SL car with 816hp output
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the most powerful SL model ever, the SL63 S E Performance, with a whopping 816hp. This plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) pairs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with AMG's Electric Drive Unit, generating an astounding 1,420Nm of torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/hr in a mere 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 317km/hour.
The electrified roadster gets updated aerodynamics
The SL63 S E Performance sports a 400-volt, 6.1kWh battery pack specially designed by AMG for optimal power output. The battery pack features direct cooling to maintain the perfect operating temperature and provides 13km of all-electric driving. AMG has also tweaked the SL's active aerodynamics for the electric powertrain, incorporating a hidden element in the underbody that extends downward at high speeds to create a Venturi effect, reducing front axle lift.
Drivers can choose from 8 driving modes
The SL63 S E Performance allows the rider to choose between eight driving modes: Battery Hold, Electric, Comfort, Smoothness, Race, Individual, Sport, and Sport Plus. Each mode adjusts throttle response, gearchange intensity, steering resistance, sound, and chassis damping.
Exterior and interiors are extensively customizable
Setting the SL63 S E Performance apart is its charge port flap on the rear bumper, red-accented model name, E Performance fender badges, and grooved trapezoidal twin tailpipes. Inside, you'll find AMG sports seats and a choice of one- and two-tone Nappa leather options. The MBUX infotainment system comes with AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions. Plus, Mercedes's Manufaktur program offers extensive customization for the E Performance roadster, including exclusive exterior and interior styling options like diamond-quilted Nappa leather.