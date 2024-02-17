Both Hyundai KONA and IONIQ 5 support 150kW DC fast charging (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai installs 11 DC fast charging stations for all EVs

What's the story South Korean automotive giant Hyundai is making strides in India by expanding its public electric vehicle (EV) charging network. The carmaker has added 11 new DC fast charging stations across the nation. These stations include fast chargers with capacities of 150kW, 60kW, and 30kW. They have been installed in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, as well as along key highways. Available 24x7, these chargers cater to both Hyundai and non-Hyundai customers.

Charging stations accessible to all EV users

In addition to the new fast chargers, the carmaker has mapped over 2,900 charging points on its "myHyundai" smartphone app. The app is also available for non-Hyundai customers, making the charging points accessible to all EV users on our shores. While waiting for their vehicles to charge, customers can enjoy amenities such as coffee shops and restaurants at these fast-charging facilities.

Hyundai's future expansion plans

Charging rates for these new stations are set at Rs. 18 per unit for the 30kW charger, Rs. 21 per unit for the 60kW charger, and Rs. 24 per unit for the fast 150kW charger. Looking ahead, Hyundai plans to expand its DC charging network to at least 10 new locations by 2024. The company aims to install 100 charging stations by 2027, per its agreement with the Government of Tamil Nadu at the Global Investor Meet in January 2024.