Top 5 alternatives of Hero Mavrick 440 in India

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Feb 17, 2024

What's the story Hero MotoCorp took the motorcycling world by surprise by launching its most powerful offering to date, the Mavrick 440. Before the Mavrick, the automaker was primarily known for its sub-250cc motorcycles on our shores. The all-new roadster is the most affordable performance-focused middleweight model. How does it fare against established rivals such as the KTM 390 Duke and Triumph Speed 400? Let's see.

New model

First, let's take a look at Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440 starts at Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a sculpted 13.5-liter fuel tank, a projector LED headlamp with split-type H-shaped DRLs, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch designer diamond-cut wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. Powering the roadster is a 440cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 27hp/38Nm.

Rival #1

Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400 costs Rs. 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, LED headlights, dual barrel exhaust, LED taillights, and a reverse-LCD instrument cluster with a tank-mounted secondary display. It provides disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock absorber. The power-cruiser is backed by a 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 39.4hp/35Nm.

Rival #2

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400 can be yours at Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, bar-end mirrors, a sleek LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast aluminum wheels. To ensure safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The neo-retro roadster is fueled by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 39hp/37.5Nm.

Rival #3

Harley-Davidson X 440

Harley-Davidson X 440 starts at Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The retro-cruiser has a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with DRL, a wide handlebar, a sleek LED taillamp, and machined alloy wheels. For rider safety, it offers disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is powered by a 440cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled motor that generates 27hp/38Nm.

Rival #4

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 begins at Rs. 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It flaunts a sloping fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, an adjustable windscreen, wire-spoke wheels, and a unique split LED taillamp assembly. Safety is ensured by disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The ADV is backed by an all-new 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 39hp/40Nm.

Rival #5

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will set you back by Rs. 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It sports a sculpted fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a round LED headlamp, an underbelly exhaust, and a full-color TFT display. For rider safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The scrambler runs on a 399cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that puts out 45hp/39Nm.

Rival #6

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke is priced at Rs. 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). It features an edgy design philosophy, a muscular fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp, split-type DRLs, and lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels. There are disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit for rider safety. The streetfighter draws power from a 399cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that produces 45hp/39Nm.