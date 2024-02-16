SKODA's upcoming SUV will share its underpinnings with the KUSHAQ. Representative image

SKODA to disclose plans for new SUV on February 27

By Pradnesh Naik

What's the story SKODA is gearing up to enter the compact SUV market in India, with an announcement expected on February 27. The company's global management will visit India to unveil its expansion strategy, following the success of the KUSHAQ and SLAVIA models. Both are part of Volkswagen Group's 'India 2.0' project. SKODA's compact SUV project, internally known as 'India 2.5,' marks the company's first venture into the sub-4m segment since the FABIA was discontinued in 2013.

Project India 2.5

The compact SUV will be based on MQB-A0 (IN) platform

The upcoming compact SUV will be a smaller version of the KUSHAQ, sharing the same MQB-A0 (IN) platform used in the SLAVIA as well as Volkswagen's Taigun and Virtus models. The new vehicle is slated to hit showrooms around March 2025, which is exactly three years after SLAVIA's debut. The compact SUV will benefit from a lower 28% GST slab, thanks to its size and engine specifications, which classify it as a 'small car.'

Specifications

Expected specifications of the all-new SUV

The SUV is expected to be powered by a 110hp, 1.0-liter TSI engine, rather than the potent 1.5-liter TSI unit found in other cars from Volkswagen and SKODA. Interestingly, the Czech carmaker will be pursuing this project without Volkswagen's involvement, as the latter has no plans for a similar compact model. This presents a challenge for SKODA in terms of economies of scale, but the company aims to overcome this by sharing parts with 'India 2.0' cars.

Impact

SKODA's challenges and potential market impact

SKODA anticipates an annual volume of over 90,000 units for both domestic and export markets. The company is looking to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and North Africa. The ambitious project aims to solidify SKODA's position in the global automotive market while catering to the growing demand for compact SUVs in India and beyond.