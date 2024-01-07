Toyota to launch 3 new SUVs in India: Check details

The Corolla Cross-based SUV will utilize Toyota's modular TNGA-C platform (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automotive giant Toyota has big plans for the Indian market, with three new SUV models set to debut within the next 18 months. First up is the Taisor, a badge-engineered coupe-SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, expected to launch this year. In 2025, we might also see an all-new three-row SUV based on the Hyryder and another SUV inspired by the global Corolla Cross model.

Three-row Hyryder-based SUV to compete with XUV700, Safari

The three-row Hyryder-based SUV will be manufactured and supplied by Maruti Suzuki to Toyota, sharing production facilities with its badge-engineered sibling, the Grand Vitara. Slated for a 2025 release, this SUV will join the Innova Hycross in Toyota's lineup, targeting customers considering the Hyundai ALCAZAR, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari. While the wheelbase is expected to remain the same, the Hyryder-based model will have a slightly longer rear overhang to make room for the third row.

Corolla Cross-based SUV and first-ever EV planned for 2025

Lastly, Toyota is working on a Corolla Cross-based SUV for a 2025 launch, which will be produced at its new facility. This model will utilize the TNGA-C platform, shared with the Innova Hycross, and will be positioned above the three-row Hyryder. Additionally, Toyota plans to introduce its first co-developed EV with Maruti Suzuki in India in 2025. These upcoming models will bolster Toyota's already impressive Indian portfolio, which includes the Glanza, Rumion, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, and Vellfire MPV.